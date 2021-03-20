Maharashtra’s Best Dancer’s Deepak Hulsure On Supriya Pilgaonkar’s Gesture Of Gifting Her Necklace To His Mom

Maharashtra's Best Dancer's grand finale took place last Sunday (March 14, 2021), and Prathamesh Mane bagged the winner's trophy along with Rs 7 lakh cash prize. Judged by Dharmesh Yelande and Pooja Sawant, the show was in the news for its amazing contestants. Popular Marathi couple Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar appeared as the chief guests at the grand finale of Maharashtra's Best Dancer. The actors got amazed by the finalists' performances. Amidst all, Supriya Pilgaonkar got emotional on the show, as she gifted a gold necklace to finalist Deepak Hulsure's mother.

Deepak Hulsure, who belongs to Latur has come from a poor financial background. The contestant revealed that his mother and father work on a farm as daily wage workers. For his education, his mother indeed kept her mangalsutra as a mortgage. After learning about his struggle, Supriya Pilgaonkar got emotional and gifted his mother her own necklace on the show.

Overwhelmed with the Navri Mile Navryala actress' sweet gesture, Deepak Hulsure thanked her for the same and said that he will never forget this moment till his last breath. In an interview with ETimes TV, Deepak said, "I cannot explain what I was feeling that at time. I cannot describe that in my words. My mother got very emotional that day and cried a lot. I won't forget that day till my last breath. Also, Ashok Hade, sir, one of the viewers, who used to watch my performances on-screen, came to meet me on the stage of MBD and offered me a job. It was an overwhelming feeling. I will join the job in 2 days and can't explain to you my happiness."

Well, Supriya Pilgaonkar's gesture towards Deepak Hulsure's family was indeed a special one. Talking about her, she is one of the popular actresses in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She will next be seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. The show will be aired on SonyLiv.

