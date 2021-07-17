Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra’s Namrata Sambherao Receives A Special Gift From Johny Lever; See Post

Sony Marathi's Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame Namrata Sambherao recently received a special gift from Comedy King Johny Lever. For the unversed, the famous comedy artist will be gracing the stage of the Marathi comedy show as a special guest. The sunday special episode, which is fondly called as 'Ravivarchi Hasya Jatra' will be aired on July 18, 2021.

Interestingly, Johny Lever loved all the artists' comedy acts and praised them for their remarkable performances. Amidst all, he was impressed with actress Namrata Sambherao's performance and gifted her a special present. She recently shared a couple of pictures with Johny Lever and penned an emotional note after receiving the gift from him.

Namrata Sambherao wrote, "जेव्हा विनोदाचा बापमाणुस जॉनी लिव्हर जी तुमचं काम बघून surprise गिफ्ट्स घेऊन येतात आयुष्यातला अविस्मरणीय क्षण आपण प्रामाणिक पणे काम करत असतो धडपडत असतो , शून्यापासून सुरुवात केली अगदी ज्युनिअर आर्टिस्ट पासून पासिंग च्या रोलपासून ते आज सोनी मराठी वरील महाराष्ट्राची हास्यजत्रा पर्यंत प्रवास चालू आहे आणि चालूच राहील, पण जेव्हा त्यात आशिर्वादाची भर पडते तेव्हा अजून हुरूप येतो उत्साह वाढतो, प्रेक्षकांचं प्रेम तर आहेच पण जेव्हा आपल्या क्षेत्रातल्या नामवंत कलावंताचा फोन येतो त्यात विनोदाच्या बाप माणसाचा फोन येतो आणि ते आपल्या कामाचं भरभरून कौतुक करतात, तेव्हा आनंदाला पारावार उरत नाही, तो ओसंडून वाहतच राहतो, असंही कधी घडू शकतं ह्याची कल्पनाच केली नव्हती कधी, सगळं स्वप्नवत, बस कौतुक आणि प्रेम ह्याव्यतिरिक्त काय हवं असतं एका कलाकाराला? Thank you so much @iam_johnylever #महाराष्ट्राचीहास्यजत्रा @sonymarathi @amitphalke @sachin_p_goswami @sachinmote73 @prasad_khandekar @ajaybhalwankar ह्यात तुमचा मोलाचा वाटा."

Hemangi Kavi Bashes Netizens For Trolling Her For Not Wearing Bra In Video; Shares Her Progressive Thoughts

Namrata's post in Marathi explains that she was overwhelmed with Johny Lever's comment as he praised the actress for her act. She also claimed that Johny called her and praised her over the phone. She said that her journey from being a junior artist to a comedian was not an easy one. She also thanked makers for giving her an opportunity to meet her favourite comedian.

Sex Drugs & Theatre Fame Nayannah Mukey To Feature In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta; Details Inside

Talking about the show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra is being judged by Sai Tamhankar and Prasad Oak. The show has been receiving positive response from the masses.