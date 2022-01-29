Mahesh Manjrekar In Trouble! Complaint Filed Against Director For Objectionable Portrayal Of Women & Children

Mahesh Manjrekar's latest film, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha has been making headlines for its alleged portrayal of women and children in an objectionable manner. Reportedly, many NGOs have also taken legal action against the director for the same.

On January 27, 2022, the Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha has reportedly filed the complaint in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court against Mahesh Manjrekar and demanded to take action against the filmmaker under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act.

On the other hand, another complaint was also filed in the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Mumbai, seeking the registration of an FIR against the director and other makers. Notably, the court has kept the hearing for the matter on January 31, 2022.

Neelam Parwate of Bhartiya Stree Shakti had also filed a petition against the film's trailer which was released on January 10, 2022. The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court will be hearing the petitioner next week. Looks like, the controversy is indeed affecting the makers of Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha.

Let us tell you, the film stars Prem Dharmadhikari, Varad Nagwekar, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende, Rohit Haldikar, Kashmera Shah, Umesh Jagtap and others in key roles. The film is an adaptation of a navel by the same name.