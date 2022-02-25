Mahesh Manjrekar Reacts To POCSO Case Against Him Over His Film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha

On Wednesday (February 23), a case was registered against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar at the Mahim Police Station, Mumbai under IPC Section 292, 34, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Section 14 and IT Section 67 and 67B, for portraying children in an objectionable manner in his Marathi film, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha. For the unversed, social activist Seema Deshpande had filed a plea against the director, in which she had taken an objection over the obscene scenes involving children.

Let us tell you, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha has been in the news ever since its trailer was released. The film is based on Jayant Pawar's book 'Varanbhat Loncha Ni Kon Nay Koncha' about a young boy's tryst with oppression, revenge and the crime world. Well, some of the scenes in which minors are shown abusing and engaging in sexual acts, didn't go down well with many people. National Commission for Women (NCW) had also expressed its displeasure over the trailer.

Now, after all the controversy, Mahesh Manjrekar finally reacted to the POCSO case filed against him. He told Times of India, "I don't want to get into the legal aspect of the case because that's something my lawyers will respond to. But it's a free country and everybody has a right to voice their opinion. We'll take due course of action as per the law. Our film is meant for viewing by people above the age of 18 only. This was something that we clearly stated on our poster too. Plus, the film was released in theatres after being censored by the CBFC. What else can I say?"

The Vaastav director also expressed his disappointment over people's objection to the film as it was passed by the CBFC with an A certificate. He said, "The film is about a boy who has faced constant oppression and has this raw, animal instinct of seeking revenge that comes forth in a way that's not acceptable to society. Have I shown any nudity in the film? No. Have I made a p*rn film? No. Sure, there's strong language and bold scenes, but this backlash that we are getting, that's something we hadn't expected."

Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nai Koncha stars Prem Dharmadhikari, Varad Nagwekar, Nupur Dudwadkar, Rohit Haldikar, Umesh Jagtap, Chhaya Kadam, Atul Kale, Savita Malpekar, Ashwini Kulkarni, Dhananjay Mandrekar, Shashank Shende, Kashmera Shah and others in key roles. The film was released on January 14, 2022 in theatres.