Man Udu Udu Zhala Actor Ajinkya Raut Survives Major Car Accident; Shares His Health Update (VIDEO)

Diwali 2021 turned out to be a bad one for Marathi actor Ajinkya Raut, as the Man Udu Udu Zhala star recently met with an accident. The handsome hunk was on his way to his hometown Parbhani for the Diwali celebration, however, his car met with an accident and the actor was left unconscious for some time.

After gaining consciousness, Ajinkya Raut managed to shoot a few video clips and shared the details about the accident on Instagram. Ajinkya aka Indra from Man Udu Udu Zhala revealed that he is safe and thanks fans for love and support. He captioned the video as, "Live every breathe that you've got with a lot of gratitude 🙌 It all can be over in no time. Saved by the grace of God 🙏 This happened during my travel from Thane to Parbhani. Be safe you all. ( PS- I was not driving )."

In the video, Ajinkya Raut said that he and his co-travellers are fine. The actor further stated that his car's speed was under control, hence, nothing horrible happened. The Man Udu Udu Zhala actor said, "There was no deep sea at the side of the road by god's grace. Our car was about to hit the 1100V pillar, but my friend veered the car away and slipped into the farm near the road. By god's grace and fan's love, we are safe."

He further added, "I go to my hometown Parbhani every year on Diwali, and this year I met with an accident. I have shared a few clips with you all after getting conscious post the accident. After the accident, I learned that fame, awards, and nothing matters when such a horrible incident happens to you. Because of my fan's love and God's grace, I am safe now. Also, you all take care of yourself because I have realized that everything just ends in a second. Don't wait for any miracle to happen. Just go for it and achieve your dreams."

After learning about his accident, Ajinkya fans started pouring messages in the comments section. Let us tell you, he is currently playing the lead role in the Zee Marathi show, Man Udu Udu Zhala. The show also stars Hruta Durgule, Arun Nalawade, Reena Madhukar, Amit Parab and others in key roles.