Man Udu Udu Zhala Fame Ajinkya Raut’s Instagram Account Gets Hacked; Actor Files Complaint In Cyber Cell

Zee Marathi's show Man Udu Udu Zhala's lead actor Ajinkya Raut's Instagram account recently got hacked. While returning to Mumbai from his hometown, Ajinkya received a message on his Insta handle, which was for verifying his account. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor mentioned, "Before this, I tried getting a blue tick (Instagram's verification) but it didn't happen. This account looked so authentic and so did the message."

After learning about his account getting hacked, Ajinkya Raut lodged an FIR with the Cyber Cell. He said, "I not only want to retrieve my account but also want to know who these people are. We have developed a lot digitally, so it will be a big failure for us and the law if we cannot catch these hackers. I believe in the law."

Well, the actor feels that his tiredness and heavy eyes are the reasons why he put his username and password to the link without giving it a second thought. He called his act 'stupid'. He further added that he changed his other passwords as well. He said, "These hackers have become such experts. Imagine, they just hacked my social media and it has affected me so much. I mean for an actor a lot depends on social media. Most of the casting of late are based on one's Instagram position."

Ajinkya is very much worried about the personal conversations and chats involving his family. He now wants to spread awareness about cybercrime. Talking about the actor, he has also acted in a popular TV show, Vithu Mauli. He is now all set to make his debut with an upcoming Marathi film, Takatak 2 alongside Prathamesh Parab. He is currently seen in Man Udu Udu Zhala opposite Hruta Durgule.