    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Marathi Actor Ketaki Chitale's Bail Plea Rejected

      By
      |

      A magistrate's court here on Thursday rejected a bail application filed by Marathi TV and film actor Ketaki Chitale, arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable' post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

      Ketaki Chitale

      She was arrested on May 15 after a case was registered against her under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc) at Kalwa police station here.

      After the expiry of her police custody on May 18, Chitale was remanded in judicial custody till June 1. Dismissing her bail application, Judicial Magistrate First Class B H Parmar said the alleged offence was of serious nature, hence no relief can be granted.

      Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Other Shows On This Week’s Top 10 ListMarathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Other Shows On This Week’s Top 10 List

      Dharmaveer 10 Days Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak’s Film On Anand Dighe Mints Rs 18.03 CroreDharmaveer 10 Days Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak’s Film On Anand Dighe Mints Rs 18.03 Crore

      Chitale is accused of sharing a Marathi verse -- apparently written by someone else -- which contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

      Comments
      Read more about: ketaki chitale
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X