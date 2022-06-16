Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Granted Bail In 2020 Atrocities Case

A Thane court on Thursday (June 16) granted bail to Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale in a case lodged against her under the Atrocities Act. The Tuza Maza Breakup actress has been granted bail on a surety amount of Rs 25000. However, she will continue to remain in jail as she has another case registered against her. The bail hearing of that case is scheduled for June 21.

For those who don't know, a case was registered against Chitale in March 2020 based on a complaint filed by a final-year law student for allegedly posting obejctionable comments on Buddhism. She was arrested by the police under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atr ocities) Act.

According to India Today, as per the complaint, the actress had given six points with comments on various religions, including Muslims, Parsis, Jains, Christians, and Buddhists.

Chitale had stirred up another controversy when she allegedly shared a post on Facebook which contained defamatory comments against veteran political leader Sharad Pawar. After getting arrested on May 14, the actress had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging her arrest. She had contended in her plea that her arrest was not in accordance with the law and should be declared illegal. The hearing of this case is still pending.