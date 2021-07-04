Marathi Art Director Raju Sapte Found Dead At His Residence After Releasing A Video About Harassment

Marathi art director Raju Sapte was found dead at his residence in Pune on Saturday, June 3. As per the reports, Raju Sapte committed suicide due to the alleged harassment from the Union Labour member Rakesh Maurya. The art director had made a video about harassment before he took the drastic step and posted it on his social media handles.

In the video, Raju Sapte is seen explaining what went wrong in his career. "My name is Raju Sapte and I am an art director. I'm making this video to the best of my knowledge. For the past few days, I am being harassed by the Rakesh Maurya of the Labour Union," the art director says in the video.

"I have paid all my dues to the labourers. But Rakesh Maurya is putting hindrances in my work by provoking the labourers and instigating them against me. Even after paying all the dues to the labourers, Maurya is not letting me do my work. This has put most of my projects on hold. Currently I have 5 projects in my hand, but I can't start any work because Rakesh Maurya is provoking the labourers against me. Most of my projects are now stuck, and as a protest against this, I am committing suicide today," Raju Sapte concluded in the video.

To the unversed, Raju Sapte had worked as an art director in several Marathi films and a few Hindi films. According to the sources close to Sapte, he was based in Mumbai. Vivek Muglikar, the senior police inspector has confirmed that the art director hanged himself at this residence, and further investigation is on.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.