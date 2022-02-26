Marathi Bhasha Din 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Marathi Actresses Share Importance Of Marathi For Youth

Marathi Language Day aka Marathi Bhasha Din is being celebrated by many Maharashtrians around the world today (February 27). Marathi Bhasha Din has been celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of renowned Marathi poet, playwright, novelist, short storyteller and humanist Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar aka Kusumagraj. After his death, the government of Maharashtra and Goa started celebrating 'Marathi Rajbhasha Gaurav Din' in their respective states.

Maharashtra government has been appealing to the Central government to give the Marathi language recognition on national level. Nowadays, many politicians, as well as Marathi actors, have been urging people to speak and give importance to the language. Amidst all, on the occasion of Marathi Language Day 2022, Filmibeat contacted some of the leading Marathi actresses and asked what message they would like to give out to youth about the importance of Marathi language. Let's have a look-

Amruta Khanvilkar

Today's young generation of Maharashtra is proud of the Marathi language as well as our country. They are very well-versed with the language and know everything about the history of Maharashtra and Marathas. Pawankhind has been performing well at the box office. Youngsters also love Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and get a lot of inspiration from him. I don't think we need to give millennials any message about the importance of Marathi.

Abhidnya Bhave

I think Marathi Bhasha Din is celebrated to create awareness about Marathi amongst the new generation. I feel if we talk in Marathi at our houses, our kids would listen to it and learn to speak in it. I feel bad that nowadays, we have to remind today's generation about our mother tongue. As an artist, Marathi speaking people, especially the youth, should watch Marathi films and plays. If they do that, it would be a real celebration of Marathi Bhasha Din. I have seen many Marathi speaking people interacting with me in other languages. We should give preference to Marathi while speaking with the people of Maharashtra. We should take initiative and start giving importance to our mother tongue Marathi.

Mayuri Deshmukh

I wouldn't say just Marathi language. I would rather speak this for any regional language such as Gujarati, Bengali and many others. These languages are the direct reflection of the culture that these languages have. If you read in Marathi, the impact of the same is different. It also helps you be rooted in the lineage you are coming from. India has beautiful unity and diversity. It paints a beautiful canvas for our country as well. Everybody is just talking in English and forgetting their mother tongue. This kind of uniformity is not something appealing to our Indian culture. It is always a good thing to know languages and especially, your mother tongue, because it just keeps you rooted in a different way.

Filmibeat wishes Happy Marathi Language Day!