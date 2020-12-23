Marathi Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Makar Sankranti After Marriage In 2021

Sai Lokur

Actress and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Sai Lokur tied the knot with IT professional Tirthadeep Roy on November 30, 2020. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony, which was held at Sai's native place, Belgaum. After marriage, the actress has been sharing some beautiful pictures with her dear hubby on social media. Hence, fans are eager to see them in black attire on their first Sankranti.

Sharmishtha Raut

Yet another actress and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Sharmishtha Raut tied the knot in 2020. After a bad experience with her first marriage with Amey Nipankar, Sharmishtha got married to Thane-based engineer Tejas Desai on October 11. The couple had a peshwai style wedding. They too are ll set to celebrate their first Sankranti in 2021.

Akshay Waghmare

Handsome hunk of Marathi film industry Akshay Waghmare surprised everyone on May 8, 2020, by marrying Mumbai's don Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita Gowli amid the lockdown. The couple had taken special permission from Pune and Mumbai police to get married in an intimate ceremony. Ever since the couple tied the knot, fans can't stop gushing over their amazing pictures on social media. Thus, we feel that their first Sankranti celebration pictures will also be special for their fans.

Madhura Joshi

Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn actress Madhura Joshi tied the knot with actor-beau Guru Divekar on October 19, 2020, in Pune. Their marriage pictures had gone viral on the internet. Fans just loved them together and want to see them in black outfits on Makar Sankranti 2021 soon.

Karan Bendre

After dating for a long time, Marathi TV actor Karan Bendre tied the knot with girlfriend Nikita Narkar in Mumbai on November 30, 2020. The couple had a secret wedding where they had invited only their immediate family members. Karan and Nikita had a gala time at their Goa honeymoon, and they are now looking forward to celebrating their first Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2021.