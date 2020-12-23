Marathi Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Makar Sankranti After Marriage In 2021
As the year 2020 is inching closer to its end, and people in India are eager to welcome 2021 with new hopes. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people couldn't celebrate festivals with utmost joy and happiness in 2020. Hence, they are all set to begin the festive season of 2021 with Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2021).
Talking about the first Hindu festival of the year, people in Maharashtra consider Makar Sankranti as one of the most auspicious days of the year. On this day, Maharashtrians give 'Tilache Ladoo' (a mixture of Sesame Seeds and Jaggery) to each other and say, 'Tilgul Ghya God God Bola' (Take these sweet laddoos and talk sweet). Apart from this, ladies conduct Haldi Kumkum ceremony within a month after Sankranti.
Above all, this festival is very much important for newlyweds in Maharashtra. On Makar Sankranti, newly married couples wear black outfits along with special jewellery which is called as 'Halwyache Dagine'. As the festival is coming closer, let's have a look at the Marathi celebs who will be celebrating their first Makar Sankranti after marriage.
Sai Lokur
Actress and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Sai Lokur tied the knot with IT professional Tirthadeep Roy on November 30, 2020. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony, which was held at Sai's native place, Belgaum. After marriage, the actress has been sharing some beautiful pictures with her dear hubby on social media. Hence, fans are eager to see them in black attire on their first Sankranti.
Sharmishtha Raut
Yet another actress and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Sharmishtha Raut tied the knot in 2020. After a bad experience with her first marriage with Amey Nipankar, Sharmishtha got married to Thane-based engineer Tejas Desai on October 11. The couple had a peshwai style wedding. They too are ll set to celebrate their first Sankranti in 2021.
Akshay Waghmare
Handsome hunk of Marathi film industry Akshay Waghmare surprised everyone on May 8, 2020, by marrying Mumbai's don Arun Gawli's daughter Yogita Gowli amid the lockdown. The couple had taken special permission from Pune and Mumbai police to get married in an intimate ceremony. Ever since the couple tied the knot, fans can't stop gushing over their amazing pictures on social media. Thus, we feel that their first Sankranti celebration pictures will also be special for their fans.
Madhura Joshi
Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn actress Madhura Joshi tied the knot with actor-beau Guru Divekar on October 19, 2020, in Pune. Their marriage pictures had gone viral on the internet. Fans just loved them together and want to see them in black outfits on Makar Sankranti 2021 soon.
Karan Bendre
After dating for a long time, Marathi TV actor Karan Bendre tied the knot with girlfriend Nikita Narkar in Mumbai on November 30, 2020. The couple had a secret wedding where they had invited only their immediate family members. Karan and Nikita had a gala time at their Goa honeymoon, and they are now looking forward to celebrating their first Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2021.
