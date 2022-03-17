Marathi Blockbuster Drama Pawankhind To Stream On Prime Video From 20th March

Directed by Digpal Lanjekar, Pawankhind reflects the rich Maratha history starring Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Ajay Purkar. Amazon Prime Video members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the historical war drama Pawankhind starting March 20, 2022.

Bringing an untold chronicle of bravery and reverence, the celebrated Marathi historical drama Pawankhind is all for a digital premiere on March 20. Directed by Digpal Lanjekar and starring Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Ajay Purkar, the film dates back to the Battle of Pavan Khind that remains etched as a significant occurrence in the Maratha history.

Touted as one of the biggest films of the Marathi industry this year, Pawankhind received an overwhelming response in theatres. The film is the third installment in the franchise based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's journey following Farzand and Fatteshikast.

Pawankhind focusses on the historic battle between the Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of Adilshah Sultanate, narrating in detail the legendary rearguard last stand which took place in a mountain pass in the vicinity of Fort Vishalgad in the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India on July 13, 1660.

Don't miss this epic saga of bravery and sacrifice as it releases on Amazon Prime Video on 20 March in India and across 240 countries and territories.