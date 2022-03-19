Marathi Serials TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla & Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Rule This Week; Here Are The Top 10 Shows
Like Hindi TV shows, Marathi TV shows are also impressing viewers with their content and powerful performances by the star cast. The week 10 TRP ratings are out, and one can clearly see that the Star Pravah shows are indeed ruling the TRP chart. Let us tell you, 9 shows of the channel are in the top 10.
So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows of this week.
Rang Majha Vegla And Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte
As expected, Star Pravah's Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte rule the TRP list this week. Rang Majha Vegla is on top by getting 7 ratings. On the other hand, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte secured the second position by getting 6.8 ratings.
SMNKA, Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Thipkyanchi Rangoli
Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta has got 6.6 ratings. On the other hand, Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Thipkyanchi Rangoli have a big gap as the shows got 5.7 and 4.8 ratings respectively.
Mulgi Zali Ho And Sahakutumb Sahaparivar – Maha Episode
Mulgi Zali Ho has managed to get 4.7 ratings. On the other hand, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar's maha episode caught everyone's attention and got 4.4 ratings.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Swabhimaan
Sadly, Zee Marathi's Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is the only show which managed to make its place in the top 10 list. The show has got 4.2 ratings. On the other hand, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha minted 3.9 and 3.5 ratings respectively.
Top Marathi Channels
Star Pravah is undoubtedly the leading channel of this week. It got 1447.35 ratings. On the other hand, Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi have got 572.46 and 369.16 ratings respectively.