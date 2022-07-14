Marathi TRP Ratings: Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Out Of Top 3; Man Udu Udu Zhala Back In Top 10

Top 3 Marathi Shows

Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale-starrer Rang Majha Vegla is on top position with 6.8 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.2 ratings respectively.

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Shockingly, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is out of top 3 for the first time. The show's ratings witnessed a big drop as it slipped to the fourth position by earning 6 ratings. Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is in the fifth position with 5.6 ratings.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Shreyas Talpade-starrer Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are on number 6 and 7 with 5.2 and 4.7 ratings respectively.

Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar & Man Udu Udu Zhala

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 4.2 ratings. Sunil Barve's Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Ajinkya Raut and Hruta Durgule-starrer Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 9 and 10 with 4.2 and 4.1 ratings respectively.

Top 3 Marathi Channels

Star Pravah is on number 1 by earning 1422.18 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 479.13 and 405.32 ratings respectively.