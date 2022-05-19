Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is A Winner; Here Are Top 10 Shows Of This Week

Marathi
TV
shows
have
become
many
people's
favourite
on
the
internet.
In
the
latest
online
TRP
ratings,
we
can
witness
a
shuffle
in
the
standings.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
Week
19's
TRP
ratings
of
Marathi
TV
shows.
Top
3
Marathi
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
turned
out
to
be
the
winner
of
this
week.
The
show
maintained
its
top
spot
with
42.4
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
are
in
the
second
and
third
positions
with
40.6
and
38.7
ratings
respectively.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
&
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
4
as
it
earned
36.5
ratings.
On
the
other
hand,
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
is
in
the
fifth
position
by
getting
33
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
&
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
reached
the
sixth
position
by
earning
31.2
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
on
number
7
with
29.6
ratings.
Swabhimaan,
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
And
Lagnachi
Bedi
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
on
number
8
and
9
with
28.9
and
27.6
ratings
respectively.
Lagnachi
Bedi
is
in
tenth
position
by
getting
27
ratings.