Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is A Winner; Here Are Top 10 Shows Of This Week

Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte turned out to be the winner of this week. The show maintained its top spot with 42.4 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are in the second and third positions with 40.6 and 38.7 ratings respectively.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 4 as it earned 36.5 ratings. On the other hand, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the fifth position by getting 33 ratings.

Man Udu Udu Zhala & Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Man Udu Udu Zhala reached the sixth position by earning 31.2 ratings. Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 7 with 29.6 ratings.

Swabhimaan, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe And Lagnachi Bedi

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 8 and 9 with 28.9 and 27.6 ratings respectively. Lagnachi Bedi is in tenth position by getting 27 ratings.