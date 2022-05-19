    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is A Winner; Here Are Top 10 Shows Of This Week

      Marathi TV shows have become many people's favourite on the internet. In the latest online TRP ratings, we can witness a shuffle in the standings. So, let's have a look at Week 19's TRP ratings of Marathi TV shows.

      Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte turned out to be the winner of this week. The show maintained its top spot with 42.4 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are in the second and third positions with 40.6 and 38.7 ratings respectively.

      Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

      Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 4 as it earned 36.5 ratings. On the other hand, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the fifth position by getting 33 ratings.

      Man Udu Udu Zhala & Phulala Sugandh Maticha

      Man Udu Udu Zhala reached the sixth position by earning 31.2 ratings. Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 7 with 29.6 ratings.

      Swabhimaan, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe And Lagnachi Bedi

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 8 and 9 with 28.9 and 27.6 ratings respectively. Lagnachi Bedi is in tenth position by getting 27 ratings.

