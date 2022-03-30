Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is On Top; Tu Tevha Tashi Makes Grand Entry Into Top 10

Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

This week too, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte emerged as the winner of Marathi TV shows. It has maintained its top spot by getting 43.1 ratings. Surprisingly, Rang Majha Vegla replaced Thipkyanchi Rangoli on number 2 by minting 39.6 ratings. Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the third position as it garnered 38.8 ratings.

SMNKA, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Swabhimaan

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta slips to number 4 by getting 37.5 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath maintained its fifth position by earning 35 ratings. On the other hand, Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha also maintained its sixth position as it minted 32.4 ratings.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Tu Tevha Tashi

Star Pravah's show Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the seventh position by getting 31.7 ratings. Interestingly, Tu Tevha Tashi enters the top 10 with a bang by earning 29.3 ratings.

Man Udu Udu Zhala & Devmanus 2

Man Udu Udu Zhala is in the ninth position by getting 28.6 ratings. Devmanus 2 has also maintained its 10th position by minting 25.4 ratings.