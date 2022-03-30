    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is On Top; Tu Tevha Tashi Makes Grand Entry Into Top 10

      The online TRP ratings of Week 12 are out and fans will definitely get surprised after seeing some big changes in the chart. Interestingly, Star Pravah shows were leading on the list. However, Zee Marathi shows have now started making their places in the top 10 list. Interestingly, Swapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar's new show Tu Tevha Tashi has made a grand entry in the top 10.

      So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi TV shows of this week as per their online TRPs.

      Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

      Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

      This week too, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte emerged as the winner of Marathi TV shows. It has maintained its top spot by getting 43.1 ratings. Surprisingly, Rang Majha Vegla replaced Thipkyanchi Rangoli on number 2 by minting 39.6 ratings. Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the third position as it garnered 38.8 ratings.

      SMNKA, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Swabhimaan

      SMNKA, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & Swabhimaan

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta slips to number 4 by getting 37.5 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath maintained its fifth position by earning 35 ratings. On the other hand, Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha also maintained its sixth position as it minted 32.4 ratings.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Tu Tevha Tashi

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Tu Tevha Tashi

      Star Pravah's show Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the seventh position by getting 31.7 ratings. Interestingly, Tu Tevha Tashi enters the top 10 with a bang by earning 29.3 ratings.

      Man Udu Udu Zhala & Devmanus 2

      Man Udu Udu Zhala & Devmanus 2

      Man Udu Udu Zhala is in the ninth position by getting 28.6 ratings. Devmanus 2 has also maintained its 10th position by minting 25.4 ratings.

