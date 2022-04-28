    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte On Top; Phulala Sugandha Maticha & Swabhimaan Swap Places

      By
      |

      Marathi TV shows are winning the hearts of the masses, all thanks to their powerful content and actors' amazing performances. In the latest online TRP chart, viewers will witness a big shuffle in the list. So, let's have a look at the online TRP ratings of Week 16.

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte has won the race again. The show is on the top spot with 42.1 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are on number 2 and 3 with 40.1 and 39.7 ratings respectively.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the fourth position as it minted 38.5 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 5 by getting 37.6 ratings.

      Swabhimaan & Phulala Sugandh Maticha

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Phulala Sugandh Maticha swap their places. Swabhimaan is on number 6 with 35.4 ratings, while Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the seventh position with 33.6 ratings.

      Man Udu Udu Zhala, Tu Tevha Tashi & Lagnachi Bedi

      Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 8 with 30.1 ratings. Tu Tevha Tashi and Lagnachi Bedi are in the ninth and tenth positions with 29.2 and 28.4 ratings respectively.

      X