Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte On Top; Phulala Sugandha Maticha & Swabhimaan Swap Places

Marathi
TV
shows
are
winning
the
hearts
of
the
masses,
all
thanks
to
their
powerful
content
and
actors' amazing
performances.
In
the
latest
online
TRP
chart,
viewers
will
witness
a
big
shuffle
in
the
list.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
the
online
TRP
ratings
of
Week
16.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
has
won
the
race
again.
The
show
is
on
the
top
spot
with
42.1
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
40.1
and
39.7
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
&
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
in
the
fourth
position
as
it
minted
38.5
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
5
by
getting
37.6
ratings.
Swabhimaan
&
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
and
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
swap
their
places.
Swabhimaan
is
on
number
6
with
35.4
ratings,
while
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
in
the
seventh
position
with
33.6
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala,
Tu
Tevha
Tashi
&
Lagnachi
Bedi
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
is
on
number
8
with
30.1
ratings.
Tu
Tevha
Tashi
and
Lagnachi
Bedi
are
in
the
ninth
and
tenth
positions
with
29.2
and
28.4
ratings
respectively.