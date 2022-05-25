Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Shows Of This Week

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to remain on the top position. The show has minted 42.1 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are on number 2 and 3 with 40.3 and 39.7 ratings respectively.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the fourth position as it gained 36.5 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 5 by getting 34.2 ratings.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Man Udu Udu Zhala

Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 6 and 7 with 33.8 and 32 ratings respectively.

Swabhimaan, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is in the 8th position with 30.3 ratings. Interestingly, Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 by minting 29.6 and 27.5 ratings respectively.