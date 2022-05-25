Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Shows Of This Week

Marathi
TV
shows
have
been
creating
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses.
Right
from
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
to
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath,
several
Marathi
shows
have
been
winning
the
hearts
of
the
masses.
Amidst
all,
the
online
TRP
ratings
of
Week
20
are
out,
and
one
can
see
major
shuffle
in
the
list.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
Marathi
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
managed
to
remain
on
the
top
position.
The
show
has
minted
42.1
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
40.3
and
39.7
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
&
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
in
the
fourth
position
as
it
gained
36.5
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
5
by
getting
34.2
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
&
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
and
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
are
on
number
6
and
7
with
33.8
and
32
ratings
respectively.
Swabhimaan,
Lagnachi
Bedi
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
in
the
8th
position
with
30.3
ratings.
Interestingly,
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
on
number
9
and
10
by
minting
29.6
and
27.5
ratings
respectively.