      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Shows Of This Week

      Marathi TV shows have been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, several Marathi shows have been winning the hearts of the masses. Amidst all, the online TRP ratings of Week 20 are out, and one can see major shuffle in the list. So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows of this week.

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to remain on the top position. The show has minted 42.1 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are on number 2 and 3 with 40.3 and 39.7 ratings respectively.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the fourth position as it gained 36.5 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 5 by getting 34.2 ratings.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 6 and 7 with 33.8 and 32 ratings respectively.

      Swabhimaan, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is in the 8th position with 30.3 ratings. Interestingly, Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 by minting 29.6 and 27.5 ratings respectively.

      X