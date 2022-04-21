    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains Unbeatable; Have A Look At Top 10 Shows

      The online TRP ratings of week 15 are out, and one can clearly see Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte ruling the chart once again. Like TV, the Marathi shows are also gaining momentum on digital platforms. This week's online TRP chart has only witnessed one shuffle.

      So, let's find out which Marathi TV show failed to secure its spot in the online TRP chart.

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remained strong on number 1. The show has garnered 42.3 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Rang Majha Vegla managed to stay in second and third positions by earning 40.6 and 38.7 ratings respectively.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Like SMNKA and Rang Majha Vegla, Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath too maintained their fourth and fifth positions as they got 37.6 and 35.4 ratings respectively.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Swabhimaan

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Swabhimaan

      Phulala Sugandha Maticha and Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha are on number 6 and 7 as they earned 33.7 and 31.2 ratings respectively.

      Man Udu Udu Zhala, Tu Tevha Tashi & Lagnachi Bedi

      Man Udu Udu Zhala, Tu Tevha Tashi & Lagnachi Bedi

      Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 8 by getting 29.6 ratings. Notably, Tu Tevha Tashi and Lagnachi Bedi have swop their positions as they are in ninth and tenth positions. Tu Tevha Tashi and Lagnachi Bedi earned 27.6 and 27.2 ratings respectively.

