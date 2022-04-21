Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains Unbeatable; Have A Look At Top 10 Shows

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remained strong on number 1. The show has garnered 42.3 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Rang Majha Vegla managed to stay in second and third positions by earning 40.6 and 38.7 ratings respectively.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Like SMNKA and Rang Majha Vegla, Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath too maintained their fourth and fifth positions as they got 37.6 and 35.4 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Swabhimaan

Phulala Sugandha Maticha and Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha are on number 6 and 7 as they earned 33.7 and 31.2 ratings respectively.

Man Udu Udu Zhala, Tu Tevha Tashi & Lagnachi Bedi

Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 8 by getting 29.6 ratings. Notably, Tu Tevha Tashi and Lagnachi Bedi have swop their positions as they are in ninth and tenth positions. Tu Tevha Tashi and Lagnachi Bedi earned 27.6 and 27.2 ratings respectively.