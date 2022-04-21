Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains Unbeatable; Have A Look At Top 10 Shows

The
online
TRP
ratings
of
week
15
are
out,
and
one
can
clearly
see
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
ruling
the
chart
once
again.
Like
TV,
the
Marathi
shows
are
also
gaining
momentum
on
digital
platforms.
This
week's
online
TRP
chart
has
only
witnessed
one
shuffle.
So,
let's
find
out
which
Marathi
TV
show
failed
to
secure
its
spot
in
the
online
TRP
chart.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
remained
strong
on
number
1.
The
show
has
garnered
42.3
ratings.
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
and
Rang
Majha
Vegla
managed
to
stay
in
second
and
third
positions
by
earning
40.6
and
38.7
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
&
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Like
SMNKA
and
Rang
Majha
Vegla,
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
and
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
too
maintained
their
fourth
and
fifth
positions
as
they
got
37.6
and
35.4
ratings
respectively.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
And
Swabhimaan
Phulala
Sugandha
Maticha
and
Swabhimaan
-
Shodh
Astitvacha
are
on
number
6
and
7
as
they
earned
33.7
and
31.2
ratings
respectively.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala,
Tu
Tevha
Tashi
&
Lagnachi
Bedi
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
is
on
number
8
by
getting
29.6
ratings.
Notably,
Tu
Tevha
Tashi
and
Lagnachi
Bedi
have
swop
their
positions
as
they
are
in
ninth
and
tenth
positions.
Tu
Tevha
Tashi
and
Lagnachi
Bedi
earned
27.6
and
27.2
ratings
respectively.