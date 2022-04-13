Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Rules; SMNKA Replaces Rang Majha Vegla On THIS Spot

Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte rules the chart by earning 42.1 ratings. On the other hand, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta replaced Rang Majha Vegla on the second spot by getting 40.7 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla is in the third position as it minted 39.8 ratings.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath managed to maintain their fourth and fifth positions by getting 38.1 and 36.4 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Swabhimaan

Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha have also stayed strong on their previous sixth and seventh positions by earning 34.6 and 32.1 ratings respectively.

Man Udu Udu Zhala, Lagnachi Bedi And Tu Tevha Tashi

Man Udu Udu Zhala witnessed a rise in its TRP ratings as the show managed to reach on number 8 by earning 29.8 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi also saw growth as it is in the ninth position by minting 27.6 ratings. Sadly, Tu Tevha Tashi witnessed a drop in its ratings as it is on number 10. The show got 27.1 ratings.