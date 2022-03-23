Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is Unbeatable; SMNKA Replaces Thipkyanchi Rangoli On No 2
Marathi TV shows are not only grabbing viewers' attention to the small screen with their content but they are also setting OTT platforms on fire. Due to the popularity of OTT platforms such as Hotstar and ZEE5, Marathi shows also getting enough popularity on the internet. Amidst all, the online TRP ratings for Week 11 are out, and interestingly, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remained on top once again. On the other hand, fans could also see a big shuffle in the TRP charts.
So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi TV shows which garnered immense love online.
Top 3 Marathi Shows
As expected, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remained unbeatable as the show maintained its top spot by getting 42.1 ratings. This week, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta replaced Thipkyanchi Rangoli on the second position by earning 39.6 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla gained some momentum as it came back in the top 3 positions by getting 38.4 ratings.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi Rangoli slips to the fourth position by getting 37 ratings. On the other hand, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath remained steady on number 5 by getting 35.4 ratings.
Swabhimaan And Phulala Sugandha Maticha
Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha and Phulala Sugandha Maticha are in sixth and seventh positions by earning 33.2 and 30.8 ratings respectively.
Man Udu Udu Zhala, YKTMN and Devmanus 2
Man Udu Udu Zhala is in the eighth position by getting 28.3 ratings. On the other hand, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla went off-air last week, hence its rating is 26.2. Devmanus 2 is in 10th position by getting 25.1 ratings.