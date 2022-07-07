Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 26

Marathi
shows
are
leaving
everyone
surprised
with
their
ongoing
plots.
Right
from
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
to
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala,
we
can
see
a
revolution
in
the
quality
of
content
and
TRP
ratings
every
week.
Recently,
the
online
TRP
ratings
of
week
26
came
out,
and
we
must
say,
the
deserving
shows
secured
their
spot
on
the
list.
Let's
have
a
look-
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Madhurani
Prabhulkar,
Milind
Gawli
and
Rupali
Bhosle-starrer
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
remains
strong
on
the
top
position
with
42.3
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
are
in
the
second
and
third
positions
by
earning
39.6
and
37.4
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
And
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
on
number
4
with
37.2
ratings.
Shreyas
Talpade
and
Prarthana
Behere's
show
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
5
with
35.4
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
And
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
Ajinkya
Raut
and
Hruta
Durgule-starrer
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
is
in
the
sixth
position
by
minting
33.6
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
on
number
7
with
32
ratings.
Swabhimaan,
Lagnachi
Bedi
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
8
with
30.5
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
in
the
ninth
and
tenth
positions
by
getting
29.6
and
28.6
ratings
respectively.