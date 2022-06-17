Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Replaces Rang Majha Vegla On Number 2; AKKK On Top

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remained on top with 43.4 ratings. Interestingly, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath witnessed solid growth in its rating as it replaced Rang Majha Vegla in the second position. The show garnered 40.5 ratings. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 3 with 40 ratings.

Rang Majha Vegla And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Rang Majha Vegla witnessed a huge drop in its ratings as the show slipped to the fourth position by minting 37.6 ratings. Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the fifth position as the show earned 35.4 ratings.

SMNKA & Man Udu Udu Zhala

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 6 and 7 with 34.3 and 32.1 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 8 with 30.9 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in ninth and tenth position by getting 29.6 and 27.4 ratings respectively.