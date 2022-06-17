Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Replaces Rang Majha Vegla On Number 2; AKKK On Top

Marathi
TV
shows
are
ruling
the
TRP
charts
every
week.
Interestingly,
they
are
giving
tough
competition
to
several
Hindi
TV
shows
as
well.
Amidst
all,
the
online
TRP
ratings
of
Week
23
are
out,
and
one
can
witness
some
big
shuffle
in
the
chart.
Let's
have
a
look-
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
remained
on
top
with
43.4
ratings.
Interestingly,
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
witnessed
solid
growth
in
its
rating
as
it
replaced
Rang
Majha
Vegla
in
the
second
position.
The
show
garnered
40.5
ratings.
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
3
with
40
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
And
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
Rang
Majha
Vegla
witnessed
a
huge
drop
in
its
ratings
as
the
show
slipped
to
the
fourth
position
by
minting
37.6
ratings.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
in
the
fifth
position
as
the
show
earned
35.4
ratings.
SMNKA
&
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
and
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
are
on
number
6
and
7
with
34.3
and
32.1
ratings
respectively.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha,
Lagnachi
Bedi
&
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
on
number
8
with
30.9
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
in
ninth
and
tenth
position
by
getting
29.6
and
27.4
ratings
respectively.