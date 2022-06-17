    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Replaces Rang Majha Vegla On Number 2; AKKK On Top

      By
      |

      Marathi TV shows are ruling the TRP charts every week. Interestingly, they are giving tough competition to several Hindi TV shows as well. Amidst all, the online TRP ratings of Week 23 are out, and one can witness some big shuffle in the chart. Let's have a look-

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remained on top with 43.4 ratings. Interestingly, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath witnessed solid growth in its rating as it replaced Rang Majha Vegla in the second position. The show garnered 40.5 ratings. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 3 with 40 ratings.

      Rang Majha Vegla And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

      Rang Majha Vegla And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

      Rang Majha Vegla witnessed a huge drop in its ratings as the show slipped to the fourth position by minting 37.6 ratings. Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the fifth position as the show earned 35.4 ratings.

      SMNKA & Man Udu Udu Zhala

      SMNKA & Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 6 and 7 with 34.3 and 32.1 ratings respectively.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 8 with 30.9 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in ninth and tenth position by getting 29.6 and 27.4 ratings respectively.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X