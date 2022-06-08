Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Swabhimaan In Top 3; Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on top with 42.4 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla is in the second position by getting 40.1 ratings. Surprisingly, Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha witnessed a big growth in its ratings as it entered top 3 with 38.6 ratings.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & SMNKA

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are on number 4 and 5 with 37.5 and 35.4 ratings respectively.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Man Udu Udu Zhala

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the sixth position by getting 34 ratings. Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 7 with 32.8 ratings.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 8 with 30.8 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in ninth and tenth positions with 28.9 and 27.6 ratings respectively.