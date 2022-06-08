    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Swabhimaan In Top 3; Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top

      Marathi TV shows have been making headlines with their powerful content and amazing performances by the actors. The Online TRP ratings of Week 22 are out, and one can witness a big shuffle in the TRP chart. Interestingly, Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha managed to make its place in the top 3. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi TV shows of this week.

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on top with 42.4 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla is in the second position by getting 40.1 ratings. Surprisingly, Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha witnessed a big growth in its ratings as it entered top 3 with 38.6 ratings.

      Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & SMNKA

      Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are on number 4 and 5 with 37.5 and 35.4 ratings respectively.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the sixth position by getting 34 ratings. Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 7 with 32.8 ratings.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 8 with 30.8 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in ninth and tenth positions with 28.9 and 27.6 ratings respectively.

