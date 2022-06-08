Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Swabhimaan In Top 3; Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Remains On Top

Marathi
TV
shows
have
been
making
headlines
with
their
powerful
content
and
amazing
performances
by
the
actors.
The
Online
TRP
ratings
of
Week
22
are
out,
and
one
can
witness
a
big
shuffle
in
the
TRP
chart.
Interestingly,
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
managed
to
make
its
place
in
the
top
3.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
Marathi
TV
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
is
on
top
with
42.4
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
is
in
the
second
position
by
getting
40.1
ratings.
Surprisingly,
Swabhimaan
-
Shodh
Astitvacha
witnessed
a
big
growth
in
its
ratings
as
it
entered
top
3
with
38.6
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
&
SMNKA
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
and
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
are
on
number
4
and
5
with
37.5
and
35.4
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
And
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
in
the
sixth
position
by
getting
34
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
is
on
number
7
with
32.8
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha,
Lagnachi
Bedi
&
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
on
number
8
with
30.8
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
in
ninth
and
tenth
positions
with
28.9
and
27.6
ratings
respectively.