Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe In Top 10; Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Tops Again!

The
makers
of
Marathi
TV
shows
have
now
started
experimenting
with
the
content
to
appeal
to
the
audience
not
only
on
the
small
screen
but
online
as
well.
The
online
TRP
ratings
of
Week
18
are
out
now,
and
one
can
witness
a
new
entry
in
the
top
10.
Interestingly,
a
new
show
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
has
managed
to
enter
the
top
10.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
TRP
chart
of
this
week-
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
is
on
number
1
with
43.4
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
are
in
second
and
third
positions
by
getting
40.2
and
39.6
ratings
respectively.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
&
SMNKA
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
and
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
are
on
number
4
and
5
with
37.6
and
35.4
ratings
respectively.
Swabhimaan
And
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
6
with
34.1
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
managed
to
be
on
number
7
with
32.1
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha,
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
&
Lagnachi
Bedi
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
in
the
eighth
position
by
getting
31
ratings.
Interestingly,
new
Star
Pravah
show
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
entered
the
top
10
in
its
first
week
itself.
The
show
is
on
number
9
with
28.6
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
is
on
number
10
by
getting
27.6
ratings.