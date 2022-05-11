Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe In Top 10; Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Tops Again!

    For Quick Alerts
      The makers of Marathi TV shows have now started experimenting with the content to appeal to the audience not only on the small screen but online as well. The online TRP ratings of Week 18 are out now, and one can witness a new entry in the top 10. Interestingly, a new show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe has managed to enter the top 10. Let's have a look at the TRP chart of this week-

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on number 1 with 43.4 ratings. Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are in second and third positions by getting 40.2 and 39.6 ratings respectively.

      Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & SMNKA

      Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath and Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta are on number 4 and 5 with 37.6 and 35.4 ratings respectively.

      Swabhimaan And Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 6 with 34.1 ratings. Man Udu Udu Zhala managed to be on number 7 with 32.1 ratings.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe & Lagnachi Bedi

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the eighth position by getting 31 ratings. Interestingly, new Star Pravah show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe entered the top 10 in its first week itself. The show is on number 9 with 28.6 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi is on number 10 by getting 27.6 ratings.

      X