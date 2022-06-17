Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of This Week

Marathi
TV
shows
have
been
setting
a
new
benchmark
on
Indian
TV
with
their
strong
and
unique
content.
Right
from
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
to
Sundara
Manamadhe
Bharli,
several
TV
shows
in
the
regional
language
have
been
breaking
many
stereotypes.
Recently,
the
TRP
ratings
of
week
23
have
been
released,
and
we
must
say,
some
of
the
popular
content-driven
shows
have
managed
to
enter
the
top
10
Marathi
TV
shows' list
of
this
week.
Let's
have
a
look-
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Rang
Majha
Vegla
is
on
top
with
6.8
ratings.
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
and
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
are
in
second
and
third
positions
by
getting
6.6
and
6.5
ratings
respectively.
SMNKA
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
on
number
4
and
5
with
6.3
and
5.9
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
And
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
on
number
6
with
5.2
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
in
the
seventh
position
by
getting
5
ratings.
Swabhimaan,
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
And
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
8
with
4.7
ratings.
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
and
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
are
in
ninth
and
tenth
positions
by
getting
4.1
and
3.7
ratings
respectively.
Top
Marathi
Channels
Star
Pravah
is
on
top
with
1358.65
ratings.
Zee
Marathi
and
Colors
Marathi
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
568.35
and
385.02
ratings
respectively.