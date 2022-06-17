Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of This Week

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

Rang Majha Vegla is on top with 6.8 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are in second and third positions by getting 6.6 and 6.5 ratings respectively.

SMNKA And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 4 and 5 with 6.3 and 5.9 ratings respectively.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 6 with 5.2 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position by getting 5 ratings.

Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Man Udu Udu Zhala

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 4.7 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Man Udu Udu Zhala are in ninth and tenth positions by getting 4.1 and 3.7 ratings respectively.

Top Marathi Channels

Star Pravah is on top with 1358.65 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 568.35 and 385.02 ratings respectively.