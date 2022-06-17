    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Top; Here Are The Top 10 Marathi Shows Of This Week

      Marathi TV shows have been setting a new benchmark on Indian TV with their strong and unique content. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, several TV shows in the regional language have been breaking many stereotypes. Recently, the TRP ratings of week 23 have been released, and we must say, some of the popular content-driven shows have managed to enter the top 10 Marathi TV shows' list of this week. Let's have a look-

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Rang Majha Vegla is on top with 6.8 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are in second and third positions by getting 6.6 and 6.5 ratings respectively.

      SMNKA And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 4 and 5 with 6.3 and 5.9 ratings respectively.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 6 with 5.2 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position by getting 5 ratings.

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 4.7 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Man Udu Udu Zhala are in ninth and tenth positions by getting 4.1 and 3.7 ratings respectively.

      Top Marathi Channels

      Star Pravah is on top with 1358.65 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 with 568.35 and 385.02 ratings respectively.

