      Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Top; Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe Makes Grand Entry Into Top 10

      Marathi TV shows are nowadays giving tough competition to Hindi TV shows. Notably, Star Pravah's shows are ruling the TRP charts. Amidst all, the TRP ratings of Week 18 are out and a new show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe has managed to enter the top 10 list. So, let's have a look at the top 10 shows of this week.

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Rang Majha Vegla remains on number 1 position by getting 7 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 as they minted 6.7 and 6.5 ratings respectively.

      SMNKA & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      SMNKA & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the fourth position by getting 6.4 ratings. New show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe managed to enter the top 10. The show is on number 5 as it minted 5.8 ratings.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are on number 6 and 7 by getting 5.4 and 5.1 ratings respectively.

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Sakal Sanman 2022

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Sakal Sanman 2022

      Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha is in the eighth position as it garnered 4.6 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Sakal Sanman 2022 are on number 9 and 10 with 4.1 and 3.8 ratings respectively.

      Top 3 Marathi Channels

      Top 3 Marathi Channels

      Star Pravah is on number 1 with 1297.35 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 by getting 497.97 and 331.81 ratings respectively.

      X