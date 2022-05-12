Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Top; Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe Makes Grand Entry Into Top 10

Marathi
TV
shows
are
nowadays
giving
tough
competition
to
Hindi
TV
shows.
Notably,
Star
Pravah's
shows
are
ruling
the
TRP
charts.
Amidst
all,
the
TRP
ratings
of
Week
18
are
out
and
a
new
show
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
has
managed
to
enter
the
top
10
list.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Rang
Majha
Vegla
remains
on
number
1
position
by
getting
7
ratings.
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
and
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
are
on
number
2
and
3
as
they
minted
6.7
and
6.5
ratings
respectively.
SMNKA
&
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
is
in
the
fourth
position
by
getting
6.4
ratings.
New
show
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
managed
to
enter
the
top
10.
The
show
is
on
number
5
as
it
minted
5.8
ratings.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
&
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
and
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
are
on
number
6
and
7
by
getting
5.4
and
5.1
ratings
respectively.
Swabhimaan,
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
And
Sakal
Sanman
2022
Swabhimaan
-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
in
the
eighth
position
as
it
garnered
4.6
ratings.
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
and
Sakal
Sanman
2022
are
on
number
9
and
10
with
4.1
and
3.8
ratings
respectively.
Top
3
Marathi
Channels
Star
Pravah
is
on
number
1
with
1297.35
ratings.
Zee
Marathi
and
Colors
Marathi
are
on
number
2
and
3
by
getting
497.97
and
331.81
ratings
respectively.