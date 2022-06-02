Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla, SMNKA, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte & Other Shows Witness Growth

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

Rang Majha Vegla maintained its number 1 position by earning 6.9 ratings this week. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.7 and 6.5 ratings respectively.

SMNKA & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the fourth position with 5.9 ratings. Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is on number 5 as the show garnered 5.2 ratings.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is winning hearts of the masses, however, the show witnessed a dip in its ratings. It minted 4.7 ratings and managed to stay on number 6. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position by getting 4.5 ratings.

Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Man Udu Udu Zhala

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 4.1 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 9 and 10 as they got 4.1 and 3.5 ratings respectively.

Top 3 Marathi Channels

Star Pravah is on number 1 again as the channel minted 1340.39 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in second and third positions by earning 538.85 and 346.47 ratings respectively.