      Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla, SMNKA, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte & Other Shows Witness Growth

      Marathi shows are winning hearts of the masses with their powerful storyline and actors' performances. Notably, Rang Majha Vegla, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and many others remained strong in every week's TRP chart. This week almost all the shows witnessed growth in numbers. Amidst all, the TRP ratings of Week 21 are out, and you will be amazed after seeing amazing ratings for your favourite shows. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi shows of this week-

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Rang Majha Vegla maintained its number 1 position by earning 6.9 ratings this week. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.7 and 6.5 ratings respectively.

      SMNKA & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the fourth position with 5.9 ratings. Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe is on number 5 as the show garnered 5.2 ratings.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli is winning hearts of the masses, however, the show witnessed a dip in its ratings. It minted 4.7 ratings and managed to stay on number 6. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position by getting 4.5 ratings.

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Man Udu Udu Zhala

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 4.1 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 9 and 10 as they got 4.1 and 3.5 ratings respectively.

      Top 3 Marathi Channels

      Star Pravah is on number 1 again as the channel minted 1340.39 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in second and third positions by earning 538.85 and 346.47 ratings respectively.

      X