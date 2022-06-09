Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla To Thipkyanchi Rangoli; Top 10 Marathi Shows Of This Week
Marathi TV shows are bringing a revolution every week with their outstanding TRP ratings. In the 22nd week, many popular Marathi TV shows are ruling the TRP chart with their ratings. So, let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi TV shows of this week.
Top 3 Marathi Shows
Like every week, Rang Majha Vegla managed to stay on top with 6.9 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.4 ratings respectively.
SMNKA & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe
Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in the fourth and fifth positions by getting 6.2 and 5.8 ratings respectively.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Swabhimaan
Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 6 with 5 ratings. Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha remained in the seventh position by minting 4.7 ratings.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Man Udu Udu Zhala
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 8 with 4.6 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 9 and 10 with 3.8 and 3.5 ratings respectively.
Top 3 Marathi Channels
Star Pravah is on top with 1458.19 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in second and third position by getting 525.84 and 360.34 ratings respectively.