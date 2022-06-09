Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla To Thipkyanchi Rangoli; Top 10 Marathi Shows Of This Week

Top 3 Marathi Shows

Like every week, Rang Majha Vegla managed to stay on top with 6.9 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.4 ratings respectively.

SMNKA & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in the fourth and fifth positions by getting 6.2 and 5.8 ratings respectively.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Swabhimaan

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 6 with 5 ratings. Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha remained in the seventh position by minting 4.7 ratings.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Man Udu Udu Zhala

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 8 with 4.6 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Man Udu Udu Zhala are on number 9 and 10 with 3.8 and 3.5 ratings respectively.

Top 3 Marathi Channels

Star Pravah is on top with 1458.19 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in second and third position by getting 525.84 and 360.34 ratings respectively.