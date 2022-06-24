Marathi TRP Toppers (ONLINE): SMNKA, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Man Udu Udu Zhala & Other Shows Enter In Top 10

Marathi
TV
shows
are
receiving
immense
love
on
the
internet.
Right
from
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
to
Lagnachi
Bedi,
several
Marathi
shows
have
managed
to
win
many
hearts
on
the
OTT
platforms.
Amidst
all,
the
Online
TRP
ratings
of
Week
24
are
out,
and
one
can
see
changes
in
the
list.
Let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
Marathi
TV
shows
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Online
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
managed
to
stay
on
top
spot
by
earning
43.4
ratings.
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
and
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
40.1
and
39.6
ratings
respectively.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
And
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
are
on
number
4
and
5
with
37.4
and
35.2
ratings
respectively.
Swabhimaan
&
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
in
the
sixth
position
by
getting
34.1
ratings.
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
is
on
number
7
with
33.6
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha,
Lagnachi
Bedi
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
in
the
eighth
position
by
earning
31.8
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
on
number
9
and
10
with
28.6
and
27.4
ratings
respectively.