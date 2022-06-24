Marathi TRP Toppers (ONLINE): SMNKA, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Man Udu Udu Zhala & Other Shows Enter In Top 10

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows Online

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top spot by earning 43.4 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are on number 2 and 3 with 40.1 and 39.6 ratings respectively.

Rang Majha Vegla And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 4 and 5 with 37.4 and 35.2 ratings respectively.

Swabhimaan & Man Udu Udu Zhala

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is in the sixth position by getting 34.1 ratings. Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 7 with 33.6 ratings.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the eighth position by earning 31.8 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 with 28.6 and 27.4 ratings respectively.