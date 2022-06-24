    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Toppers (ONLINE): SMNKA, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Man Udu Udu Zhala & Other Shows Enter In Top 10

      Marathi TV shows are receiving immense love on the internet. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Lagnachi Bedi, several Marathi shows have managed to win many hearts on the OTT platforms. Amidst all, the Online TRP ratings of Week 24 are out, and one can see changes in the list. Let's have a look at the top 10 Marathi TV shows this week.

      Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top spot by earning 43.4 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are on number 2 and 3 with 40.1 and 39.6 ratings respectively.

      Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 4 and 5 with 37.4 and 35.2 ratings respectively.

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is in the sixth position by getting 34.1 ratings. Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 7 with 33.6 ratings.

      Phulala Sugandh Maticha is in the eighth position by earning 31.8 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 with 28.6 and 27.4 ratings respectively.

