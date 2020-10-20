Marathi TV Actress Madhura Joshi Gets Married To Beau Guru Divekar In Intimate Ceremony

TV actress Madhura Joshi, who will be seen in Sony Marathi's upcoming show, Shrimant Gharchi Sun got married to actor-beau Guru Divekar on October 19 (Monday) in an intimate ceremony. They tied the sacred knot of marriage in the presence of family members and close friends.

Madhura Joshi and Guru Divekar shared their wedding news on their respective Instagram handles. Madhura wrote, "19/10/2020 #reeltoreal MY HAPPY PLACE ♥️🌸 #marriage #husbandandwife #misstomrs #myhappyplace #lovequotes #finally."

On the other hand, Guru Divekar captioned their wedding photo as, "Happily married to @itsmadhurajoshi 😇🙏 #indian #wedding #reeltoreal हो झाले शुभमंगल ऑनलाइन."

In the above photo, one can see, Madhura and Guru looking adorable together. Madhura looked beautiful in a traditional green nauwari saree. On the other hand, Guru complimented her in a white kurta-pyjama with golden waistcoat. Their photo indeed giving major couple goals, as they are looking amazing as a newlywed Maharashtrian couple.

For the unversed, Madhura Joshi and Guru Divekar worked together in a Marathi show, Saare Tujyachsathi. The show featured Harshad Atkari and Gautami Deshpande in the lead roles. On the professional front, Guru is currently working in Suyash Tilak and Sayali Sanjeev-starrer Shubhmangal Online.

Apart from Madhura and Guru, a few days ago, Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist and actress Sharmishtha Raut tied the knot with her beau Tejas Desai. The couple had opted Peshawai outfits for their wedding and fans couldn't stop gushing over their amazing look.

