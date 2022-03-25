Marathi TV Shows TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla & Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Maintain Their Top Spots

Rang Majha Vegla And Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

Undoubtedly, these two are the favourite serials of the Marathi audience. The Star Pravah shows are indeed winning the hearts of the masses. Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte have secured first and second position by getting 6.8 and 6.5 ratings, respectively.

SMNKA, Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the third position by getting 6.4 ratings. On the other hand, Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Thipkyanchi Rangoli remained steady on 4th and 5th spot by getting 5.9 and 4.8 ratings, respectively.

Mulgi Zali Ho & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Mulgi Zali Ho remained in the 6th position by getting 4.6 ratings. Surprisingly, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath witnessed a rise as it is in 7th position by getting 4.4 ratings.

Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar & Man Udu Udu Zhala

Swabhimaan and Sahakutumb Sahaparivar are in 8th and 9th positions by getting 4.1 and 3.8 ratings respectively. Interestingly, Man Udu Udu Zhala made its re-entry in the top 10 by getting 3.1 ratings.

Top Channels

Star Pravah again won the battle and remained on top by getting 1434.90 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi got 562.99 and 384.35 ratings respectively.