Marathi TV Shows TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla & Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Maintain Their Top Spots
The TRP ratings of Marathi TV shows of Week 11 are out, and interestingly, Star Pravah has managed to lead the TRP chart with its powerful shows. It has to be noted that Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte have managed to stay on the first two spots respectively. On the other hand, the remaining positions on the list witnessed a big shuffle. So, let's have a look at which Marathi TV show is standing where on the TRP chart of Week 11.
Rang Majha Vegla And Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte
Undoubtedly, these two are the favourite serials of the Marathi audience. The Star Pravah shows are indeed winning the hearts of the masses. Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte have secured first and second position by getting 6.8 and 6.5 ratings, respectively.
SMNKA, Phulala Sugandh Maticha And Thipkyanchi Rangoli
Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the third position by getting 6.4 ratings. On the other hand, Phulala Sugandh Maticha and Thipkyanchi Rangoli remained steady on 4th and 5th spot by getting 5.9 and 4.8 ratings, respectively.
Mulgi Zali Ho & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Mulgi Zali Ho remained in the 6th position by getting 4.6 ratings. Surprisingly, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath witnessed a rise as it is in 7th position by getting 4.4 ratings.
Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar & Man Udu Udu Zhala
Swabhimaan and Sahakutumb Sahaparivar are in 8th and 9th positions by getting 4.1 and 3.8 ratings respectively. Interestingly, Man Udu Udu Zhala made its re-entry in the top 10 by getting 3.1 ratings.
Top Channels
Star Pravah again won the battle and remained on top by getting 1434.90 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi got 562.99 and 384.35 ratings respectively.