Marathi TV TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte On Number 1; Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Witnesses Growth
After the pandemic, the demand for content on OTT platforms has increased. Not only the original content, but the TV shows' episodes have also started streaming on the digital platforms before television streaming. Amidst all, the online TRP ratings of Week 17 are out, and we see big shuffles in the TRP chart of Marathi shows.
So, let's have a look at which Marathi shows managed to make their place in the top 10 list.
Top 3 Marathi Shows Online
Like every week, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to win the hearts of netizens. The show is on top with 42.1 ratings. On the other hand, Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are in the second and third positions with 40.6 and 39.8 ratings respectively. Let us tell you, Thipkyanchi Rangoli witnessed big growth this week.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & SMNKA
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath also witnessed a big growth as the show reached the fourth spot by getting 39.8 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta AKA SMNKA witnessed a big drop in its rating as the show is on number 5 with 36.2 ratings.
Swabhimaan & Phulala Sugandh Maticha
Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 6 and 7 with 34.7 and 32 ratings respectively.
Man Udu Udu Zhala, Tu Tevha Tashi & Lagnachi Bedi
Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 8 as it minted 29.6 ratings. Tu Tevha Tashi and Lagnachi Bedi are on the ninth and tenth positions as they got 28.6 and 28.3 ratings respectively.