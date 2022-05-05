Marathi TV TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte On Number 1; Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Witnesses Growth

Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

Like every week, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to win the hearts of netizens. The show is on top with 42.1 ratings. On the other hand, Rang Majha Vegla and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are in the second and third positions with 40.6 and 39.8 ratings respectively. Let us tell you, Thipkyanchi Rangoli witnessed big growth this week.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath & SMNKA

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath also witnessed a big growth as the show reached the fourth spot by getting 39.8 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta AKA SMNKA witnessed a big drop in its rating as the show is on number 5 with 36.2 ratings.

Swabhimaan & Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 6 and 7 with 34.7 and 32 ratings respectively.

Man Udu Udu Zhala, Tu Tevha Tashi & Lagnachi Bedi

Man Udu Udu Zhala is on number 8 as it minted 29.6 ratings. Tu Tevha Tashi and Lagnachi Bedi are on the ninth and tenth positions as they got 28.6 and 28.3 ratings respectively.