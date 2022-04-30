Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla & Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte On Top; See Top 10 Shows Of This Week

Top 3 Marathi Shows

As always, Rang Majha Vegla managed to hold its top position. The show has garnered 6.9 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on number 2 with 6.7 ratings. Surprisingly, Phulala Sugandha Maticha witnessed a rise in its rating as it replaced Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta by getting 6.3 ratings.

SMNKA & Mulgi Zali Ho

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta witnessed a drop in its ratings as it garnered 6.2 ratings. Mulgi Zali Ho has reached on number 5 as it minted 5.9 ratings.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are in the sixth and seventh positions as they got 5.3 and 4.8 ratings respectively.

Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar & Aboli

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 as it got 4.6 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Aboli are in the ninth and tenth positions as they got 4.1 and 3.8 ratings respectively.

Top Marathi Channels

Star Pravah is on number 1 as the channel got 1383.18 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi on number 2 and 3 by getting 488.56 and 353.63 ratings respectively.