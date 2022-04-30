Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla & Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte On Top; See Top 10 Shows Of This Week
The TRP ratings of week 16 are out, and one can witness big changes in the TRP chart of this week. It has to be noted that Star Pravah's shows are indeed ruling the list this week as well. Sadly, only one Zee Marathi show has managed to make its position in the TRP chart. So, let's have a look at the positions of your favourite Marathi shows.
Top 3 Marathi Shows
As always, Rang Majha Vegla managed to hold its top position. The show has garnered 6.9 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on number 2 with 6.7 ratings. Surprisingly, Phulala Sugandha Maticha witnessed a rise in its rating as it replaced Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta by getting 6.3 ratings.
SMNKA & Mulgi Zali Ho
Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta witnessed a drop in its ratings as it garnered 6.2 ratings. Mulgi Zali Ho has reached on number 5 as it minted 5.9 ratings.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi Rangoli and Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath are in the sixth and seventh positions as they got 5.3 and 4.8 ratings respectively.
Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar & Aboli
Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 as it got 4.6 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Aboli are in the ninth and tenth positions as they got 4.1 and 3.8 ratings respectively.
Top Marathi Channels
Star Pravah is on number 1 as the channel got 1383.18 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi on number 2 and 3 by getting 488.56 and 353.63 ratings respectively.