Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte & Other Star Pravah Shows Dominate Top 10 List

Rang Majha Vegla & Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte have been ruling the TRP charts since many weeks now. RMV and AK3 are in the top 2 positions by getting 6.7 and 6.6 ratings, respectively.

SMNKA, Phulala Sugandh Maticha & AK3 Maha Episode

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the third position by earning 6.2 ratings. On the other hand, Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 4 with 5.7 ratings. Interestingly, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte's Maha episode garnered 5 ratings and managed to get the fifth position.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mulgi Zali Ho

Star Pravah's Thipkyanchi Rangoli is in the sixth position by getting 4.7 ratings. Mulgi Zali Ho managed to be on the 7th spot as it minted 4.5 ratings.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli – Maha Episode, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath And Its Maha Episode

Thipkyanchi Rangoli's Maha Episode surprised everyone by grabbing the eighth spot as it garnered 4.1 ratings. Interestingly, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath and its maha episode managed to stay in the ninth and tenth position by earning 3.6 and 3.2 ratings respectively.

Top Marathi Channels

Star Pravah is again on number 1 by getting 1445.64 ratings. On the other hand, Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in the second and third positions, by earning 546.65 and 405.62 ratings respectively.