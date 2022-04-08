Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Number 1; Phulala Sugandh Maticha Enters Top 3
Marathi TV shows are indeed leaving a long-lasting impact on audiences' hearts with their content. Interestingly, non-Marathi speaking people have also started developing an interest in Marathi shows. All thanks to the makers' vision and actors' performances. Let us tell you, week 13's TRP ratings of Marathi TV shows are out, and fans would see a big shuffle in the Top 10 on TRP chart this week.
So, let's have a look at Week 13's Marathi TV shows' TRP ratings here-
Top 3 Marathi Shows Of This Week
Star Pravah's show Rang Majha Vegla turned out to be the winner of this week again. The show has garnered 6.9 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on number 2 by getting 6.8 ratings. Surprisingly, Phulala Sugandh Maticha witnessed good growth as it enters the top 3 by minting 6.5 ratings.
SMNKA, Mulgi Zali Ho And Thipkyanchi Rangoli
Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the fourth position as it earned 6.2 ratings. Mulgi Zali Ho and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 5 and 6 by getting 5.4 and 5.1 ratings respectively.
Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath And Sahakutumb Sahaparivar
Zee Marathi's Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position as it managed to earn 4.6 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar is on number 8 by earning 4 ratings.
Tu Tevha Tashi And Swabhimaan
Tu Tevha Tashi is on number 9 by minting 3.6 ratings. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is in the tenth position as it garnered 3.6 ratings as well.
Top Channels
Star Pravah is again on top by earning 1396.25 ratings. On the other hand, Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in the second and third positions by minting 550.42 and 430.03 ratings respectively.