Marathi TV TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Is On Number 1; Phulala Sugandh Maticha Enters Top 3

Top 3 Marathi Shows Of This Week

Star Pravah's show Rang Majha Vegla turned out to be the winner of this week again. The show has garnered 6.9 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte is on number 2 by getting 6.8 ratings. Surprisingly, Phulala Sugandh Maticha witnessed good growth as it enters the top 3 by minting 6.5 ratings.

SMNKA, Mulgi Zali Ho And Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is in the fourth position as it earned 6.2 ratings. Mulgi Zali Ho and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 5 and 6 by getting 5.4 and 5.1 ratings respectively.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath And Sahakutumb Sahaparivar

Zee Marathi's Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position as it managed to earn 4.6 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar is on number 8 by earning 4 ratings.

Tu Tevha Tashi And Swabhimaan

Tu Tevha Tashi is on number 9 by minting 3.6 ratings. Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is in the tenth position as it garnered 3.6 ratings as well.

Top Channels

Star Pravah is again on top by earning 1396.25 ratings. On the other hand, Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are in the second and third positions by minting 550.42 and 430.03 ratings respectively.