    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      MATA Sanman 2022 Winners List Out: Ankush Chaudhari, Dhurala And Jhimma Win Big

      By
      |

      One of the most prestigious awards in the Marathi industry, MATA Sanman 2022 was recently held in Mumbai's Kalidas Auditorium. At the starry event, many Marathi films, TV shows, plays and web series were honoured for their amazing work. It has to be noted that MATA Sanman 2022 took place with 100 per cent occupancy after two years.

      Amidst all, a few names of the winners of MATA Sanman 2022 are out, and we must say that many deserving candidates have won the awards for their performances. Let's have a look-

      MATA Sanman 2022 Winners List Out: Ankush Chaudhari, Dhurala And Jhimma Win Big

      Web Series Department

      Best Direction: Paula Mcglynn and Sarang Sathaye (Shantit Kranti)

      Best Actor: Rajendra Shisatkar (Ek Thi Begum 1)

      Best Actress: Anuja Sathe (Ek Thi Begum)

      Best Actress: Anjali Patil (Hutatma)

      Special Award In Drama Section: Santosh Pawar

      Filmfare Announces The Sixth Edition Of Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021 With Sonalee KulkarniFilmfare Announces The Sixth Edition Of Filmfare Awards Marathi 2021 With Sonalee Kulkarni

      Film Department

      Best Direction: Sumitra Bhave (Dithee)

      Best Actor: Ankush Chaudhari (Dhurala)

      Best Actress: Pooja Sawant (Bonus)

      Best Supporting Actor - Siddharth Jadhav (Dhurala)

      Best Dialogues: Irawati Karnik (Jhimma)

      Best Playback Singer Female: Vaishali Samant (Jhimma)

      Television Department

      Best Actor: Harish Dudhane (Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte)

      Best Actress: Akshaya Naik (Sundara Manamadhe Bharli)

      Best Supporting Actor: Akash Nalawade (Sahakutumb Sahaparivar)

      Best Title Song: Phulala Sugandh Maticha

      Fresh Face Award: Girija Prabhu

      MATA 'Maharashtra Bhushan' Award: Bhalchandra Nemade

      Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar Purchase Their First House In Mumbai; Marathi Celebs Congratulate ThemSiddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar Purchase Their First House In Mumbai; Marathi Celebs Congratulate Them

      Youth Icon Award: Sarang Sathye

      Let us tell you, the MATA Sanman 2022 award ceremony was attended by many renowned celebrities such as Amruta Khanvilkar, Adinath Kothare, Anita Date Kelkar and others. Notably, Amruta Khanvilkar started the event with her electrifying performance on a song from her upcoming film Chandramukhi.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X