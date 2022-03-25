MATA Sanman 2022 Winners List Out: Ankush Chaudhari, Dhurala And Jhimma Win Big

One of the most prestigious awards in the Marathi industry, MATA Sanman 2022 was recently held in Mumbai's Kalidas Auditorium. At the starry event, many Marathi films, TV shows, plays and web series were honoured for their amazing work. It has to be noted that MATA Sanman 2022 took place with 100 per cent occupancy after two years.

Amidst all, a few names of the winners of MATA Sanman 2022 are out, and we must say that many deserving candidates have won the awards for their performances. Let's have a look-

Best Direction: Paula Mcglynn and Sarang Sathaye (Shantit Kranti)

Best Actor: Rajendra Shisatkar (Ek Thi Begum 1)

Best Actress: Anuja Sathe (Ek Thi Begum)

Best Actress: Anjali Patil (Hutatma)

Special Award In Drama Section: Santosh Pawar

Film Department

Best Direction: Sumitra Bhave (Dithee)

Best Actor: Ankush Chaudhari (Dhurala)

Best Actress: Pooja Sawant (Bonus)

Best Supporting Actor - Siddharth Jadhav (Dhurala)

Best Dialogues: Irawati Karnik (Jhimma)

Best Playback Singer Female: Vaishali Samant (Jhimma)

Television Department

Best Actor: Harish Dudhane (Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte)

Best Actress: Akshaya Naik (Sundara Manamadhe Bharli)

Best Supporting Actor: Akash Nalawade (Sahakutumb Sahaparivar)

Best Title Song: Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Fresh Face Award: Girija Prabhu

MATA 'Maharashtra Bhushan' Award: Bhalchandra Nemade

Youth Icon Award: Sarang Sathye

Let us tell you, the MATA Sanman 2022 award ceremony was attended by many renowned celebrities such as Amruta Khanvilkar, Adinath Kothare, Anita Date Kelkar and others. Notably, Amruta Khanvilkar started the event with her electrifying performance on a song from her upcoming film Chandramukhi.