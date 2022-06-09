Mayur Gharat On A Decade Of Shivamrut- The Story Of Undying Love Of Siblings

The sacred bond of siblings is beyond any description. It is filled with pure love, laughter, joy, and eternal support for each other. Brothers and sisters share a unique relationship that is completely unfiltered. To a sister, her brother is her abode of all happiness. Whether it is asking for a special rakhi gift or wanting to go out with friends, it is her brother whom she can approach without thinking twice.

To a brother, his sister is his world. He is ready to get everything just to see a smile on her little sister's face. From teasing each other to helping to get scolded by parents for their mischiefs, the brother-sister bond is the purest relationship of all. There is no inhibition, there is no negative vibe. It is only and only two souls loving and supporting each other no matter what.

Indian cinema has shown us the beauty of the innocent bond of a brother and sister. Shivamrut is one such pathbreaking film in the Marathi film industry that has celebrated the relationship of a brother and sister. Producer Mayur Gharat became nostalgic talking about Shivamrut which was released a decade ago and showed the audience a special story of a brother and sister.

A passionate film lover, Mayur said, "Shivamrut celebrates the pure love between a brother and a sister". He believes that the brother-sister bond is so strong that it has the power to transcend even time and distance. This is one such powerful bond that can withstand all sorts of obstacles and always emerge victorious.

Shivamrut revolves around the story of a brother-sister duo- Sadashiv and Amrita. Sadashiv is a devotee of Lord Shiva and a generous farmer. As a dutiful brother, Sadashiv married her sister off to a kind family.

But soon the brother-sister duo is faced with difficulties in their lives and the story takes a complete 360-degree turn from here. Amrita's father-in-law was addicted to gambling and soon his money-hungry desires led to the troubles in the lives of Amrita and her brother. Her father-in-law began to pester them for money.

The movie gradually unveils the true colors of each character. But what keeps the audience hooked to the screen is the strong bond between the brother and sister. Their love, commitment, and support for each other are spectacular and depict that the true love of brother and sister has the strength to overcome all hurdles.

While talking about the different and unique themes that the movie Shivamrut explores, Mayur said, "Shivamrut is a very special project of my career. The movie stands apart from the rest in capturing the true bond of a brother-sister relationship. The remarkable storyline has shown the audience the intensity of the brother-sister bond".

A successful name in the Marathi industry, Mayur has dawned the hat of co-producer for many Marathi movies. But Mayur's claim to fame is not just as a producer. A model, and an accomplished entrepreneur, Mayur is also a popular fitness and lifestyle influencer. At present, this young, dashing entrepreneur is busy shooting in the Philippines for a clothing brand.

Mayur is a passionate soul indeed. He wishes to bring on more fresh and unique stories as a producer. Juggling so many things at a time, Mayur is determined to do something big. He said, "When it comes to the entertainment industry, there is a fire within that just won't die out". Clearly, the popular influencer's love for movies is reflected here.

He also gave some glimpses of his future project where he wants to explore the theme of the brother-sister bond but in a completely new light. The audience will get to see a fresh take and a new perspective on this story. More details will be shared by the producer later in his new project.