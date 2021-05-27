Mayuri Deshmukh Pens Emotional Appreciation Post For Her Friend And Remembering Late Husband Ashutosh Bhakre

Popular Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh has been through the toughest phase of her life last year. For the unversed, her actor-husband Ashutosh Bhakre had died by suicide on July 29, 2020 at his residence in Nanded, Maharashtra. He was reportedly suffering from depression. His death was indeed heart-breaking news for the entire Marathi Film Industry.

Since then, Mayuri Deshmukh often remembers her late husband Ashutosh in her several Instagram posts. Recently, while wishing her best friend and cousin Rohini Somnath Patil on her birthday, Mayuri shared a couple of pictures of herself with Rohini and Ashutosh Bhakre. The actress penned an emotional caption for her bestie and thanked her for always being there for her during the darkest phase of her life.

Mayuri Deshmukh wrote, "My baby @dr.rohini.somnath.patil . I am so grateful to God that u were born.. Last 10 months in my darkest hours you breathed each breath along with me subtly guiding me to light.. I am glad that I had a part in raising this beautiful baby who parented me when I needed to collapse in someone's arms.. I wish you a life filled with ecstasy always!! Much much much love !! Happy Birthday twin soul."

Notably, after Ashutosh Bhakre's tragic death, Mayuri has been spreading awareness about mental health. Talking about her career, the actress shot to fame with her role of Manasi in the Zee Marathi show Khulata Kali Khulena, also starring Abhidnya Bhave and Omprakash Shinde. The actress is currently featuring in the Star Plus show Imlie opposite Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.