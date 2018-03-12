 »   »   » Meet 'Poshter Girl's' Candidate no. 1!

Viacom18 Motion Pictures' presents comedy film 'Poshter Girl', dealing with a sensitive subject but in a fun filled satirical manner, the film promises to leave audiences in splits of laughter.

The makers of the film, after unveiling the character role of Poshter Girl's one and only uncle who is like her father figure and is ready to take up all her responsibilities and decides to hold a Swayamvar and chose the right candidate for the sizzling Poshter girl played by beautiful actress Sonalee Kulkarni.

The film set up on the backdrop of Pargaon Tekawade, an extremely weird and crazy village where each and every man goes wild with the entry of the sizzling Poshter girl and everyone is ready to walk the aisle now with this hot girl. The No 1 candidate to join the troupe is Bhatrao Zende, Upsarpanch, Pargaon Tekawade. Don't ask his age nor his qualification as he is unique in his own way!

Candidate no 1 is played by talented actor Jitendra Joshi, one by one we will get to know about the other short listed guys for Poshter Girl's Swayamvar. And to know about the lucky boy chosen by the one and only Poshter Girl... we have to wait till the release date on 12th February, 2016.

Source: Marathidhamaal

