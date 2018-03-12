 »   »   » Meet 'Poshter Girl's' Candidate no. 3!

Viacom18 Motion Pictures' presents comedy film 'Poshter Girl', dealing with a sensitive subject but in a fun filled satirical manner, the film promises to leave audiences in splits of laughter.

Handsome and talented actor Siddharth Menon with his every movie spilled his charm on us a little more. And this time his step is quite brave, as we will see him competing with actors like Jeetendra Joshi, Aniket Vishwasrao to win the heart of... 'Poshter Girl'. Among all the candidates short listed by now, Arjun Kalal played by Siddharth Menon is the youngest. Nevertheless, he is trapped by the magnetism of the only girl in the village played by Sonalee Kulkarni. And he has left no stone unturned to win her heart.

The competition is surely tough but will his youthful and charismatic personality work in his favour? We are not sure about 'Poshter Girl' but he is definitely ready to steal many hearts across Maharashtra. So get ready to welcome the new chocolate hero of Marathi industry.

And to know the journey of Arjun Kalal from Beer shop to Swayamvar's topmost candidate watch 'Poshter Girl' on 12th February, 2016 in the theatres near you.

Source: Marathidhamaal

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,