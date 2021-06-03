Megha Dhade Reveals She Used To Get Panic Attacks And Suffered From Depression Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Marathi actress and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner Megha Dhade recently shocked everyone by revealing the bad phase of her life during the pandemic. The actress said that she had got panic attacks last month and suffered from depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Megha Dhade expressed her concern over the current situation, which affected many people mentally as well as physically. While talking about her panic attacks and anxiety, she said, "I am so emotional that everything affects me. Things which are happening around us are quite saddening. I used to break down seeing people lose their loved ones and cry. It's hard for me to even think about the families who have lost their near and dear ones to COVID-19."

While talking about her depression phase, Megha said that she used to feel she is strong, but the pandemic situation made her break down. The actress used to call everyone and ask them about their health. "I call everybody and ask whether they are fine not because it is essential to have a pleasant and lengthy conversation with someone in today's situation. Whenever I call somebody, they tell me that they forget all their problems," Megha added.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner further stated that her extrovert nature, which was criticized in the show, helped her deal with depression. During this time, she realized that people need to take care of each other. She urged people to stay strong and value people more.

For the unversed, Megha Dhade recently expressed grief over her friend and co-contestant of BB Marathi Bhushan Kadu's wife's death. For the unversed, she died of COVID-19.

