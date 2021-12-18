Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gets Married To His GF Radha Patil; See Wedding Pictures

Famous actors Milind Gunaji and Rani Gunaji's son Abhishek Gunaji tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radha Patil on December 17, 2021, in Walaval, Malvan, Maharashtra. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. The pictures of the newlyweds are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful looks as bride and groom.

Milind Gunaji's song Abhishek wore a white sherwani and pheta, whereas Radha Patil looked stunning a green saree paired with a maroon shawl. Interestingly, Abhishek and Radha's wedding was attended by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena aka MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray. Notably, Milind Gunaji and Rani Gunaji are very much happy with the couple's decision to get married amidst the nature and simplicity of India, especially Maharashtra.

In a statement shared with the media, actor Milind Gunaji said, "We as a family are quite rooted in our culture and heritage. Hence, we choose to have a private ceremony in Walawal, Malwan. I have always promoted the Indian heritage and beauty in our landscapes, rehabilitation of forts, and tourism of Maharashtra. We wanted the wedding to be in the most traditional way. We wanted to give a strong message that destinations in Maharashtra are unparalleled to any other destination wedding location in India."

Talking about Abhishek Gunaji and Radha Patil, Abhishek, who is an IT engineer fell in love with films and the art of filmmaking. His wife Radha is also based in Mumbai and works in the pharma industry. Abhishek recently directed the short film, Chhal, starring Sumit Raghavan and Milind Gunaji and has been also working for commercial ads. The short film received a nomination at the Berlin Flash Film Festival.