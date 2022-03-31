Mithila Palkar’s Grandfather Passes Away; Muramba Actress Pens An Emotional Note

Actress Mithila Palkar's grandfather passed away on March 26, 2022, in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. He was 94. The Muramba actress shared a bunch of pictures with her dear aajoba, whom she fondly called 'Bhau' on Instagram.

Mithila also penned an emotional note for her grandfather on Instagram. Her note read, "Rest well, my heart 🤍 09.02.1928-26.03.2022. The centre of my universe and my loudest cheerleader - my Bhau - left us a few days ago. I don't know of a life without him and may be I never will. What I do know is that he was a fighter and his resilience and zest for life is what we will continue to celebrate. He was special and he will always be my no.1 everything! Be well, Bhau. The heavens will be a happier place now with your resounding laughter."

For the unversed, Mithila Palkar has spent her entire childhood with her grandparents in Dadar, Mumbai. She was very close to her grandfather as he played the role of her father during her childhood days, because her parents stay in Vasai, which is a western suburb of Mumbai. Mithila's post for her grandpa indeed left everyone emotional.

Tribhanga Actor Mithila Palkar Introduces Her Parents For The First Time On Social Media, See Pic

Shriya Pilgaonkar commented on her post by writing, "I am very close to my aji ajoba too and I can't imagine how this must feel. Hugs to you." Tribhanga director Renuka Shahane wrote, "My heartfelt condolences dear @mipalkarofficial please take care especially of Ajji. Love & strength."

Mandira Bedi Shares A Happy Memory With Late Husband Raj Kaushal, Says 'Rest In Peace My Raji'

Apart from them, many celebs like Amruta Khanvilkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Karan Jotwani and others mourned her grandfather's death and asked her to stay strong.

May his soul rest in peace!