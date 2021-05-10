Mohan Joshi Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Two Doses Of Vaccine

Veteran Marathi actor Mohan Joshi, who is currently seen in the Zee Marathi show Aggabai Sunbai, informed his fans on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, he got infected with the virus after receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. He took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Please Stay Home & Stay Safe. I'm Corona Positive."

For the unversed, he was shooting for Aggabai Sunbai in Goa, until the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) cancelled permission to shoot films and television shows in the state due to a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases. After the decision, he flew back to Mumbai and is currently taking treatment for COVID-19.

Also Read : Majha Hoshil Na, Devmanus & Other Zee Marathi Shows To Be Shot Outside Maharashtra; Here's What We Know

Since the shoot of Aggabai Sunbai is on hold, all the cast and crew members of the show are safe. When Filmibeat contacted the spokesperson of the channel, he informed us that the makers of Aggabai Sunbai and Pahila Na Mi Tula are now planning to relocate their shooting locations to Gujarat due to restrictions in Goa. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Also Read : Abhilasha Patil Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications; Baapmanus Actor Sanjay Kulkarni Expresses Grief

On a related nopte, Aashay Kulkarni from Pahila Na Mi Tula had also been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Hence, he couldn't join the cast in Goa. Now, he is corona free and has already resumed shooting for the same. Last year, Aggabai Sunbai (Then Aggabai Sasubai)'s lead actress Nivedita Joshi Saraf had tested positive for COVID-19.