Mrunal Dusanis And Her Husband Neeraj More Blessed With A Baby Girl; Actress Shares Her First Glimpse

Popular Marathi actress Mrunal Dusanis recently announced that she has been blessed with a baby girl on March 24, 2022. Interestingly, the diva, who is married to Neeraj More, shared a glimpse of her daughter's hand.

She captioned the beautiful monochrome picture as, "Daddy's little girl and mumma's whole world ..!!! Our little princess has arrived..!! 👸 Nurvi .. 24.03.2022."

According to the caption, Mrunal and Neeraj named their daughter Nurvi. It has to be noted that the couple preferred not to reveal the baby's face now. Interestingly, Mrunal's post went viral on social media, and her friends from the Marathi Film Industry congratulated her on the arrival of her dear daughter.

Piyush Ranade commented, "Congratulations." Suruchi Adarkar also wrote, "Heartiest congratulations dear." Priya Marathe stated, "Wow.. heartiest congratulations darlingg.. khup khup prem doghanna.. @mrunaldusanis_official."

Apart from them, Rutuja Bagwe, Chitrali Gupte, Ashwini Kasar, Shreya Bugde, Savaniee Ravindrra, Priyanka Ketkar, Abhidnya Bhave and others also sent best wishes to the new parents in town.

Talking about Mrunal Dusanis and Neeraj More, the couple got married in 2016. Neeraj is a software engineer by profession. Mrunal has acted in several Marathi TV shows such as Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena, Tu Tithe Me and Sukhanchya Sarini He Man Baware. The couple currently stays in Dallas, Texas, United States Of America.