      Mulgi Zali Ho Star Divya Subhash To Marry Her Boyfriend Akshay Gharat Soon

      Star Pravah's popular show Mulgi Zali Ho's lead actress Divya Subhash is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Akshay Gharat. The couple recently had a roka ceremony (supari), and the actress shared a video from the event on Instagram.

      Mulgi Zali Ho Star Divya Subhash To Marry Her Boyfriend Akshay Gharat Soon

      She captioned the post as, "Some Glimpse From My Special Day...🥰 Look Designed By @blush_bhakti Hair & Makeup By @glambypallavi."

      The pictures of soon-to-be-married couple Divya Subhash and Akshay Gharat from the ceremony are going viral on social media. Divya looked stunning in a turquoise-coloured saree. Akshay also complimented her in the same-coloured kurta-pyjama. They are looking amazing together and the chemistry between them is visible.

      Interestingly, Divya Subhash fans and friends from the industry send congratulatory messages to her on social media. After dating for many years, Akshay and Divya decided to take their relationship to the next level.

      Talking about Divya Subhash's BF Akshay Gharat, he is a fitness model and trainer. He is also a nutritionist. Talking about Divya, the diva has acted in several TV shows Prema Tuja Rang Kasa, Vithumauli and so on. She is currently working in the Star Pravah show, Mulgi Zali Ho opposite Yogesh Sohoni. The show also stars Sharvani Pillai, Kiran Mane and others in key roles.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 13:59 [IST]
      X