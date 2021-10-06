NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede’s Wife Kranti Redkar Says ‘He Works 24/7, He Barely Sleeps For 2 Hours’

Narcotics Control Bureau has been busting several drug rackets that are allegedly linked with Bollywood celebs. Zonal Director Of NCB, Sameer Wankhede has been grabbing headlines for his investigation skills in the past couple of years. Recently, his team raided a cruise in Mumbai, where they found drugs and the alleged involvement of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan with the same.

Amidst all, Marathi actress Kranti Redkar is the wife of Sameer Wankhede, and after seeing his dedication towards his work, the diva feels proud of him. In an interview with Times of India, Kranti said that Sameer has always been working hard and the cases were there even before too. The Jatra actress said, "Today, he is dealing with Bollywood-related drug probe cases, which is why it is getting highlighted. I give him his space when he is investigating or working on operations. I never ask him what happened, how it happened because I respect the secrecy of his job. I take care of everything at home, which is why he can concentrate on his cases more."

Because of his work, Sameer Wankhede doesn't get enough time to spend with his kids and wife. Kranti Redkar further stated that her NCB officer-husband doesn't reveal anything about the drug cases to his family. She quoted, "He sometimes gets so busy that he can't even sleep. He works 24/7. He barely sleeps for 2 hours. I never interfere or get involved when he is talking over the phone about a certain case. He does secret operations on an everyday basis, and he is not even allowed to reveal anything related to that with his family. I give him his space and never complain about anything. Sameer is in such a field where he can not sit idle for a minute. Even after coming home, he discusses the operations with his team over the phone. I never ask him, 'Kya hua batana..Kaise hua..kya kiya'. I maintain the secrecy of his job and respect the profession."

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Arrests 4 Organisers Belonging To A Delhi-Based Event Management Company

Shah Rukh And Aryan Khan Are Being Targeted, Feels Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

The actress further revealed that their twin babies miss him a lot, but Sameer knows that Kranti is there to take care of his family. She feels very proud of him, as he is sacrificing his personal life, kids, and family for the nation. Talking about the couple, Sameer and Kranti got married on March 29, 2017.