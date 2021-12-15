Nehha Pendse Wins Best Actress Award For June At Pune International Film Festival

Actress & producer, Nehha Pendse-Bayas wins the Award for Best Actress for her recent Marathi film June. After ruling the film and television world in Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry, Nehha is making heads turn in the global film fraternity. Nehha's compelling and hard-hitting performance in June is appreciated by critics and fans worldwide. Winning the prestigious Best Actress for Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) has added a feather in her hat. PIFF is globally known for recognizing quality films and talent from various countries and cultures.

June is a product of immense passion for filmmaking by Nikhil Mahajan and the vision of producer Nehha Pendse-Bayas in association with Shardul Singh-Bayas and Planet Marathi OTT directed by Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti. Nehha's strategic work as a producer gave wings to the project in challenging times of the pandemic. Nehha Pendse-Bayas spills the beans in conversation about June's success, future avenues, and upcoming projects.

While talking about the film's big win and the experience of her debut film production Nehha says, "It's a wonderful feeling to see how well our film is received by audiences and critics from around the world. June has been a soul-enriching journey for me. Nikhil, Suhrud and Vaibhav really helped me unravel complex emotions on-screen. I discovered a new love for filmmaking after working behind the scenes of June as a producer. I am really happy that my viewers and global critics are enjoying our work!"

June Movie Review: Nehha Pendse & Siddharth Menon's Performance Will Bring You To Tears

When asked about her upcoming projects after June's massive success, Nehha revealed, "I want to dive headfirst into making more meaningful content. My upcoming film Raavsaheeb has already begun and we have garnered immense response after our first announcement. It will be one of the most diverse Marathi films power-packed with action and drama. We are sure audiences show the same kind of excitement and love for this film as well."

Popular for her work in the entertainment biz, Nehha is also diversely talented. A gifted entrepreneur, Nehha has recently launched a new restaurant. Further talking about her entrepreneurial venture, Nehha said, "I always wanted to start a restaurant with a unique theme. Mumbai's oriental food enthusiasts have a different setup to experience now with the newly launched yet unique concept restaurant called Wakai. I and Shardul have collaborated with Chef Parvez Khan to start this Japanese restaurant with a selection of the finest dishes curated by the best!.

She further added when asked about any other vertical that she will be stepping into or is planning for, "In future, I also plan to step into startups and other businesses. Some plans are already in the pipeline and I won't stop until I bring my dream project to reality."

Nehha Pendse On Her Relationship With Husband Shardul Bayas: We Are Very Accommodating Of Each Other

The trio of Nikhil Mahajan, Jitendra Joshi and Nehha Pendse will soon be going on floors with the shoot of their upcoming project, the details of which were not revealed by Nehha. "Nikhil and Jitendra are best in their craft and they are one of the finest filmmakers in our industry today. This film will be surely an exciting plot with hard-hitting entertainment. But that's all I can say now!"