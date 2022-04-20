Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari Selected Among Top 10 Indian Films 2021 At FIPRESCI-India Grand Prix

Jio Studios' forthcoming Marathi film Godavari continues its successful run at eminent film festivals across the world. Winning top honors, the much acclaimed drama has now been selected among the top1 0 Indian Films 2021: FIPRESCI-India (India Chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics FIPRESCI) Grand-Prix.

Presented by Blue Drop Films and Jitendra Joshi Pictures, the film stars Jitendra Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni and Priyadarshan Jadhav and is directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

Beaming with joy, director Nikhil Mahajan says, "FIPRESCI is the international federation of film critics. To be included in the india list of top 10 feature films from 2021 is extremely humbling. We made the film in the middle of a raging pandemic with very little resources and now it is travelling the world - it is surreal! We also have the incredible people at Jio Studios as our partners to bring GODAVARI in cinema halls all over very soon! I can't wait for the audiences at home to have a taste of our holy river!"

Godavari is the story of Nishikant (Jitendra Joshi) who has strayed away from his family, returns home to discover corners he didn't know existed and to mend relationships that had never really broken. What follows is complex questions about his life, his family, and his religion and a realization that the river that he despised so much holds all answers.

Godavari has been much feted with several recognitions. In March 2022, the film was selected as the opening film at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. Representing the best of Marathi Arthouse cinema, the drama also won laurels at IFFI 2021 with Jitendra Joshi winning the Silver Peacock for Best Actor while Nikhil Mahajan won the Silver Peacock for Best Director, Special Jury Award.

At the Pune International Film Festival 2022, Nikhil Mahajan won the Best Director award and the Best Cinematography award was presented to Shamin Kulkarni while AV Prafulla Chandra won the Best Music Special Jury Prize.

The film even had its world premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival 2021 and Asia Pacific Premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival 2021.

With Godavari, Jio Studios continues to build a diverse Marathi repertoire with an interesting mix of content across genres and themes.